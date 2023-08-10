Meriden police arrest 5 suspects in stolen vehicles investigation and other felony crimes

MERIDEN, Conn. — Five suspects have been taken into custody on Thursday in Meriden in connection to a criminal investigation into recent stolen vehicle cases and other felonies.
Meriden police said the suspects were apprehended from South Broad Terrace to Green Road-Gypsy Lane.
Their investigation is ongoing and while there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues.
A FOX61 crew is at the scene and will provide further details when made available.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.