x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Meriden police arrest 5 suspects in stolen vehicles investigation and other felony crimes

Their investigation is ongoing and while there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues.
Credit: FOX61
File photo

MERIDEN, Conn. — Five suspects have been taken into custody on Thursday in Meriden in connection to a criminal investigation into recent stolen vehicle cases and other felonies.

Meriden police said the suspects were apprehended from South Broad Terrace to Green Road-Gypsy Lane. 

Their investigation is ongoing and while there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

A FOX61 crew is at the scene and will provide further details when made available.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

New Haven correction officers accused of smuggling narcotics into prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out