Meriden police arrest 5 suspects in stolen vehicles investigation and other felony crimes

MERIDEN, Conn. — Five suspects have been taken into custody on Thursday in Meriden in connection to a criminal investigation into recent stolen vehicle cases and other felonies.

Meriden police said the suspects were apprehended from South Broad Terrace to Green Road-Gypsy Lane.

Their investigation is ongoing and while there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues.

