State trooper suspended following sexual assault allegations

Trooper Jose Campos has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. His police powers have also been revoked.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper was suspended from duty Wednesday in connection with sexual assault allegations.

Officials said the Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating sexual assault allegations against Connecticut State Trooper Jose Campos.

On July 27 at around 1:31 a.m., Southbury constables were called to a house in Old Field Road in Southbury when the person at the residence made allegations against the trooper.

Campos has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. His police powers have also been revoked.

There is no additional information available at the moment.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.