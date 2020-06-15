Seymour teen killed in Bronx shooting

When police arrived to Shoelace Park, they found four gunshot victims

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A 19-year-old from Seymour was shot and killed in The Bronx Friday night.

Police were called to Shoelace Park on East 226 Street and Bronx Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday on the report of people shot.

When officers arrived, they found four gunshot victims: 15-year-old boy shot in the buttocks, 24-year-old man shot in the groin, 16-year-old boy shot in the ankle, and 19-year-old Tyanna Johnson shot multiple times.

Johnson, from Seymour, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police say there have been no arrests. No details have been released as to what led up to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.