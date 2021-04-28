Seymour man arrested after police find marijuana cultivation, guns near child toys

Police found thousands of rounds of ammunition, 10 rifles, 11 lower receivers, seven handguns, and more than 100 high capacity magazines.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A Seymour man is facing several charges after police found illegal marijuana cultivation as well as several unsecured guns in a house with a child.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, detectives from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF) with help from the Seymour Police Department, executed a narcotics search at a home on Squantuck Road in Seymour.

While there, investigators found an illegal growing operation of marijuana. Police said detectives seized more than 100 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with items like grow lights, fertilizer, fans, ballasts, and pottery.

According to police, investigators, and the assistance of a firearms/ammunition detection K9 named Darlene found thousands of rounds of ammunition, 10 rifles, 11 lower receivers, seven handguns, and more than 100 high capacity magazines.

Police said an 8-year-old child was present at the time of the search and several of the guns were found in the immediate vicinity of the child's toys.

Arrested was 49-year-old Adrian Stock.

He was charged with Operation of a Drug Factory, Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 kilo, and Risk of Injury.

Stock was held on a $100,000 bond.

