Sharon woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $340,000 from elderly woman

SHARON, Connecticut — A woman from Sharon is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing an excess of $340,000 from an elderly woman.

Police say they received a call in June 2020 reporting larceny involving an elderly woman and one of her caretakers.

Officers responded to the home of the caller, who told officers he had power of attorney for the elderly woman.

He told officers that he was contacted by the victim's financial advisor, who said a large amount of her money was being spent on healthcare-related costs, with checks written to one of her caretakers. Police identified the caretaker as 37-year-old Abigail Wood.

Police began to investigate Wood's spending of the victim's money and found several purchases that were not related to the victim.

According to the affidavit, one statement showed four transactions were made to Chewy even though the victim does not own a pet.

Wood was turned herself in to Troop B and was charged with larceny in the first degree, identity theft in the first degree, forgery in the third degree, and <$500 On Revoked Payment Card. She appeared in court on April 29, 2021.

