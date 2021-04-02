Father, son arrested in connection with Shelton burglary

Police said when they arrived, one of the suspects drove a truck through a closed garage door, nearly hitting an officer.

SHELTON, Conn. — A father and son from Shelton are facing multiple charges after a home burglary last month.

The reported attempted burglary happened on January 6. Police said a homeowner who wasn't home at the time, was watching his surveillance cameras when he saw two men break into his garage and back a truck into it.

According to police, the homeowner contacted authorities and actively watched the two men load the back of the truck up with items from his garage.

Two officers arrived at the home, outside the garage. One of the suspects, 47-year-old Christopher Barretta Sr., drove the truck through the closed garage door. Police said the truck narrowly missed an officer and his cruiser in the driveway.

After a short pursuit, police said the suspects eluded arrest and the truck was later found abandoned in the backyard of a nearby house.

Police said after an extensive investigation, they arrested Barretta Sr. and his son, Christopher Barretta Jr., in connection with the burglary.

Barretta Jr. was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Barretta Sr. was arrested and charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and larceny. He was also released on a $10,000.