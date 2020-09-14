Shelton neighbors react to the sudden death of mother and son found inside their home Saturday evening

Police said they went to the home to conduct a welfare check on the two only to step inside to discover their bodies.

SHELTON, Conn. — A mother and son were found dead inside their home Saturday evening on Sorghum Road.

Flowers were left on the front lawn as well as boxes of their belongings.

'We’re all shocked. We’re all surprised it happened," said Bill Athans of Shelton.

Athans lived right next door to the mother and son on Sorghum Road. He said police showed up at the home Friday and then again on Saturday evening.

Police identified the mother as Gale Lupe, 79, and Michael Kramer, 59, both from Shelton.

"She always called him my Michael, not Mike and she was always stern with him," added Athans.

The entire front of the home was shielded by trees and bushes with only the front door slightly visible from the road.

"For the last couple of years, it just got buried where you couldn’t - just had a spot for the door," said Lawrence Robinson of Shelton.

On their porch were boxes and bags of cat food and the air conditioner was still on.

Athans told FOX61 since Lupe was elderly, she did not have the ability to care for the outside of the home.

"I was over the house one time a year ago. It was disgusting in there. They didn’t take care of the inside either. They had three or four litters of cats. Who knows how many cats were inside the house," added Athans.

Right around the corner was Lawrence Robinson who said when he walked his dogs, he would see Lupe outside but her son was always inside the home and rarely came out.

He said the last time he saw the two was three weeks ago.

"Nobody really knew him enough to ... they knew of him and they were there, but he never came out - just to get the mail and then he walked back in. The mother was out more because she drove," added Robinson.