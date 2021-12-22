Shelton police arrest teen in connection with June murder

More people are expected to be charged in the death of 23-year-old Ivan Whyte.

SHELTON, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2021

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged him with murder in connection with the death of a Bridgeport man in June, police said.

Ivan Whyte, 23, of Bridgeport was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Marriott Residence Inn on June 12. Whyte was found at the back of the complex next to a vehicle that police believe he was driving.

Shelton police arrested a 16-year-old male from Ansonia. His name is being withheld due to his age. The teenager was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was taken to juvenile detention.

Officers and detectives located several individuals that were in a room at the hotel having a get-together. None of the individuals were Shelton residents. The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed that Whyte came to the hotel to meet them.

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case.

