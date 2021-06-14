Shelton police determine homicide victim was meeting people at hotel where he died

Police seized several pieces of evidence

SHELTON, Conn. — Police found that the victim of a homicide at a local hotel Saturday night had been there to meet with some guests of the hotel.

Authorities said at 11:33 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a report that a man was shot in the parking lot. Personnel arrived and located the man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the victim was Ivan Whyte, a 23-year-old man from Bridgeport. Whyte was found the back of the complex next to a vehicle that police believe he was driving.

Police said, "Officers and detectives located several individuals that were in a room at the hotel having a get together. None of the individuals were Shelton residents. The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed that Whyte came to the hotel to meet them. Detectives completed multiple search warrants related to this investigation. Several items of evidentiary value were seized."

Shelton Detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are conducting the investigation. Officials from the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation.

Police said that they had cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m. Officers and detectives have been working around the clock on this investigation. They also expect to release more information and/ or hold a press conference on Monday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.