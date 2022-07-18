Police investigating shooting and car crash in Hamden

A witness to the crash reported there was an exchange of gunshots between an individual walking and the individual driving the vehicle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden is investigating a shooting and a car crash that appeared to be related.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble court on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired and a single-vehicle car crash.

A witness told police that there was an exchange of gunshots between a person walking and the driver of the vehicle, which crashed into a residential stonewall at the intersection.

It was not clear what led to the shooting or caused the crash.

Police said one of the suspects left the scene in a small, blue SUV towards Chester Street after the shooting.

During the shooting, two houses were struck, but no one inside either of the homes was injured. There were no reports of anyone being struck during the shooting.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the crime scene, where they discovered evidence and the police are following up on several leads.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, and any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4047 or msheppard@hamdenpd.com.

