Shooting investigated by New London police

The man was shot near Williams Street

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London police are investigating after a man was shot late Saturday.

Police said around 11:06 pm, they were called to the area of Williams St. and Bristol St. for the report of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, officers located multiple shell casings in the area.

While police were investigating the incident, an man with a gunshot wound arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for medical care. The victim sustained the non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the area where police received the original call.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

