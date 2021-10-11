2 shot in West Haven: police

The shooting took place in the area of Main St. and 3rd Avenue.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot near a liquor store in West Haven on Monday, police said.

Officers were in the area of Main St. and 3rd Avenue in West Haven after a shooting was reported. Two people were taken by the hospital to a local hospital, according to police. Their condition and gender were not immediately released.

The shooting happened in a building that houses a liquor store and a convenience store, however, it wasn't clear the shooting was related to the two businesses nor if the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

"This is an active incident that is still under investigation so there will be no further comment at this time," the West Haven Police Department said in a statement.

Residents are asked to please avoid the area as there is an increased police presence.

FOX61's Tony Terzi is on the scene. We will provide updates as they come in.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the West Haven PD Detective Division.

