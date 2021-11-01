Shooting in Hartford injures 19-year-old man: police

Police determined the shooting happened on the 300 block of Zion Street Monday afternoon.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 19-year-old man is recovering in the hospital as Hartford police investigate a shooting that he was injured in on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Zion Street on a shot spotter activation at around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officials said.

About 30 minutes later, police were told a victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The male victim was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police determined the shooting happened on the 300 block of Zion Street.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.