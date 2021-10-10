WATCH: Shootout in East Haven bar parking lot

Shots hit nearby McDonald's, but no one is injured. EHPD seeking suspects

EAST HAVEN, Conn — Police in East Haven are searching for suspects involved in a shoot-out in the parking lot of a local bar. A dispute spilled outside and led to several shots being fired, but no one was injured.

Police say they were called 1:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired near the Rumba Café Bar and Lounge, 679 Main Street. Arriving officers found several vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by gunfire. Police say the McDonalds Restaurant adjacent to the parking lot was also struck by gunfire. No victims were located at the time of the incident.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, detectives determined that a white or Hispanic male believed to be in his 20’s wearing a red backwards hat, black t- shirt and dark colored jeans entered a newer model blue vehicle. He is then seen returning to the rear parking lot of Rumba in possession of multiple firearms before firing multiple shots.

Patrons in the rear parking lot were observed fleeing and running for cover. One of the vehicles struck by gunfire was occupied by two individuals. Neither occupant was injured.

Additional video shows a second shooter who appears to be in a dispute with several other individuals. The second unidentified shooter appears to retrieve a firearm from a newer model black vehicle before returning fire across his vehicle towards the parking lot.

These photos show the men police believe are the shooters from the incident; police are also trying to identify the female in the third photo who was seen with one of the unidentified shooters all night inside the establishment.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individuals. All information obtained will remain anonymous. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Carangelo jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3827. The public can also reach out to the police via Facebook or Instagram.

