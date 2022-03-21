Community concerned after 74-year-old woman attacked in carjacking at Hamden Plaza

Now, there are more officers on patrol at the plaza, as well as privately contracted security officers.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden residents are on edge and calling for reform after a violent and brazen carjacking of an older shopper in Hamden.

The incident happened at the ShopRite parking lot at Hamden Plaza in broad daylight at 3 p.m. Friday. A 74-year-old woman was violently thrown to the ground and carjacked as she was loading groceries into her car.

Now, there are more officers on patrol at the plaza, as well as privately contracted security officers.

"It’s horrible that you can’t feel safe anywhere," said Philene Foster of Hamden.

Hamden resident Doreen Kaminsky told FOX61 she blames the suspects and the courts.

"Unbelievable. Why? What’s the matter with these people? And they are let go. They are not admonished or held accountable. They just get back on the street and do it again," Kaminsky said.

Tasha English has resorted to driving her older mother to get groceries twice a week.

"You really don’t know if these individuals have a weapon. Gun, knife or whatever so that just adds to the fear," English said.

Her mother told FOX61 she witnessed an unrelated but similar incident just last month.

"This lady was standing in front of the building where I live at and was a senior citizen and was waiting for a taxi and somebody came up and pushed her down and snatched her pocketbook and ran," Foster said.

The victim is a town employee, according to the Hamden mayor.

"I’m just absolutely disgusted by it and angry, yes," Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett told FOX61.

The property manager of the plaza is working with police to make sure surveillance cameras capture the proper angles, she said.

"Talking with the police department today about hiring some extra-duty police officers. This would be at the property owner's expense. Having more patrols at Hamden plaza," Garrett added.

Police have not released any surveillance images from the incident but said they’ll consider it.

Garrett told FOX61 the solution isn’t as easy as saying add more police patrols; The department is short-staffed by about 10 officers. She said they are actively recruiting, but not many people are applying.

