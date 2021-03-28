Shots fired at Chester homeowner after surprising apparent car thieves

CHESTER, Connecticut — A Chester homeowner was uninjured but "understandably shaken" after he interrupted two men in his driveway and one fired two shots at him, officials say.
Connecticut State Police say they were called to a home on Goose Hill Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of two men breaking into cars. The caller told them that when came outside, the two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint before running off. State Police say surveillance video shows that one of the men fired two shots from a handgun at the victim as he fled.
In a post on the town's Facebook page, officials said that the resident "was surprised in his driveway by two armed individuals who demanded money". and "Our constables were on scene along with state police and canines and the investigation has been assigned to the CSP major crimes unit. Similar incidents were reported this morning in both Tylerville and Westbrook that could involve the same offenders."