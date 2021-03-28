Shots fired at Chester homeowner after surprising apparent car thieves

Officials say incidents in Westbrook and East Haddam may be related.

CHESTER, Connecticut — A Chester homeowner was uninjured but "understandably shaken" after he interrupted two men in his driveway and one fired two shots at him, officials say.

Connecticut State Police say they were called to a home on Goose Hill Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of two men breaking into cars. The caller told them that when came outside, the two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint before running off. State Police say surveillance video shows that one of the men fired two shots from a handgun at the victim as he fled.