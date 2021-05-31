Shots fired at homes in Southington lead to chase into Middletown

The suspect was ultimately stopped on the Arrigoni Bridge.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Multiple police agencies were involved in the pursuit of a man suspected of shooting at homes and buildings in Bristol and Southington - a chase that led through several towns and ended with a crash on the Arrigoni Bridge between Middletown and Portland.

Southington Police say that starting about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, they began investigating reports of shots fired at local homes. In one case as many as 16 rounds were reported being fired. When they responded to one location on Meriden Avenue, they spotted a man in a black Chevy pickup truck with a rifle – a man who matched the report of a shooting incident in neighboring Bristol. As police began to establish a perimeter around the man and his vehicle, they heard shots fired from the suspect's location, behind a building. They then saw him pull out onto the road.

Southington police officers pursued the man and were joined by, State and Meriden Police, pursuing the truck onto I-691 Eastbound. The suspect continued into Route 66 in Middlefield and Middletown, where Middletown police deployed “stop sticks” which slowed the suspect down but didn’t stop him. He continued into downtown Middletown and onto the Arrigoni Bridge, but police were able to stop the truck on the bridge.

Officers then took 74-year-old Douglas Gollnick of Southington into custody and seized a .22 caliber rifle from him.

Gollnick has been placed under arrest, Southington police saying he is positively identified as the shooter from Meriden Avenue. He is also suspected of three total shootings in Southington, and may be involved in shootings in nearby towns.