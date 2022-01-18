Shots fired from car near park in Manchester: police

The suspects took off on I-384 and fired more shots on the ramp

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired from a car at the entrance to a town park in Manchester, early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 104 Charter Oak Street around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. The address is for a home next to the entrance for Charter Oak Park. The caller reported that the suspect fired multiple rounds from a gold Chevrolet Impala which fled the area westbound on Charter Oak Street.

Police said they found evidence of the shooting in the area and confirmed there were no injuries as a result of this shooting.

They said the Impala fled onto Interstate 384 from Charter Oak Street, adjacent to the site of the incident, and additional rounds were fired while the car was on the entrance ramp. Multiple shell casings were found on the ramp.

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit are investigating this incident.

If you have information on this incident contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5575.

