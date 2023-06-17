Shots fired incident in East Haven leads to 2 arrests

Police said a physical altercation broke out in a parking lot, before one of the suspects allegedly took out his gun and shot it into the air.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident at an East Haven parking lot early Saturday morning.

East Haven police said at 12:11 a.m., in the Circle Lanes parking lot at 525 Main Street, officers investigating an unrelated call in the area and heard gunshots coming from the parking lot and saw people running. Officers approached the building and saw several vehicles fleeing the parking lot while speeding. Officers saw one of the fleeing vehicles on Main Street and attempted a motor vehicle stop on it. The vehicle led police on a brief pursuit but eventually came to a stop in the area of Main Street and Columbus Avenue.

The investigation revealed the driver of the fleeing vehicle, Daniel Rodriguez, 44, of Bridgeport, and another individual, identified as Damien Brown, 24 of New Haven, were involved in a physical altercation with several people in the parking lot before Rodriguez brandished a handgun and fired several shots into the air. Rodriguez and Brown were placed under arrest and were taken to the East Haven Police Department for processing. The firearm used in the incident was recovered from Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Rodriguez was charged with Unlawful Discharge, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Breach of Peace, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and Reckless Driving. He was held on a $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

Brown was charged with Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. Brown was later released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is also scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

