The suspects loaded up their bags with shrimp, bacon and Kool-Aid

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut — Police are investigating the theft of shrimp from a Naugatuck grocery store on Sunday. Last month, a thief stole $1,000 worth of shrimp from a store in Plymouth.

Police said Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., two suspects entered Stop and Shop, at 727 Rubber Avenue. Video footage showed the suspects arriving in a newer model white Nissan Pathfinder, possibly bearing Connecticut plates.

Police said when they got in the store, they filled up multiple re-usable shopping bags with shrimp, bacon, and Kool-Aid then subsequently fled through the rear fire escape door without paying for the merchandise.

The Naugatuck Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these individuals.

Another shrimp theft, this time in Naugatuck 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

In Plymouth, police are still investigating the theft of more than $1,000 in shrimp from a local supermarket on February 21.

Police said 30 to 35 bags of shrimp were taken from Adam's IGA, located at 311 Main Street, around 3:45 p.m. Police estimated the shrimp is valued at $1,100.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, husky build, wearing a gray Jumpman sweatshirt and blue jeans. He left in a gray or blue Toyota RAV 4. The suspect removed the vehicle's plates prior to entering the IGA plaza.

The suspect has a large noticeable tattoo on the top of his left hand.

Any information on the Naugatuck theft, please contact the investigating officer, Officer Tortora at jtortora@naugatuckPD.org or 203-729-5222 x3162.

Anyone with information on the Plymouth theft, contact Officer Cyr (Case # 21-1283) at 860-589-7779 or dcyr@plymouthct.us

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.