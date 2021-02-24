Suspect steals $1,100 of shrimp from Plymouth supermarket

The man left in a gray or blue Toyota RAV 4 with no plates

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Plymouth police are investigating the theft of more than $1,000 in shrimp from a local supermarket on Sunday.

Police said 30 to 35 bags of shrimp were taken from the Adam's IGA, located at 311 Main Street, on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. Police estimated the shrimp is valued at $1,100.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, husky build, wearing a gray Jumpman sweatshirt and blue jeans. He left in a gray or blue Toyota RAV 4. The suspect removed the vehicle's plates prior to entering the IGA plaza.

The suspect has a large noticeable tattoo on the top of his left hand.