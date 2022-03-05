Simsbury jogger's killer sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2014 death

William Leverett was sentenced to 35 years in prison and 7 years of special parole for the 2014 death of 54-year-old Melissa Millan.

HARTFORD, Conn — William Leverett of Windsor Locks was sentenced to 35 years in prison with an additional 7 years of special parole for killing then 54-year-old Melissa Millan in 2014.

He confessed to the crime nearly four years later at the Simsbury Police Department, surrounded by church members. He was 27 when he confessed.

Millan, a top executive at MassMutual, was jogging on Iron Horse Boulevard in Simsbury in November when Leverett spotted her. He told police during initial interviews he found her attractive and wanted to approach her and then thought he would be rejected. He told police he wanted to "scare her" with the kitchen knife he later used to stab her in the chest.

After confessing in September 2018, Leverett, showed police two confession letters he wrote that night as well as a bloody glove that matched her DNA. He donated his bloody boots to a Goodwill drop box and threw the knife away in a trash compactor at work.

After originally pleading not guilty, he entered a guilty plea in March. Leverett was offered a 35-year prison sentence and 10 years parole in a plea deal in October of 2020, which he rejected during a court hearing.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said it is a "sad and scary case" as it could have happened to anyone.

"It is everyone’s worst nightmare because there’s no way to protect yourself against this type of crime," she said. "I am grateful for the fact the defendant confessed. At least the victim's family will have closure after eight years of waiting."

She said Leverett's autism diagnosis, while does not excuse the act, was taken into account for the recommended sentencing. She said the confession and the circumstances of the case were also considered.

Millan's brother, Matthew, spoke at the sentencing Tuesday. He said this is the finale to the legal process but does not bring closure to the family since his sister is gone.

"Melissa was a devoted and loving mother," he said. "Melissa‘s murder threw our family into a triage and survival mode to deal with both our individual in our collective grief and loss."

He said the questions surrounding her death before the confession caused more stress and strain to the family and then hearing about the death was and continues to be painful.

Her brother said he wants to focus on Melissa instead of her death. He reflected on her two children Zeke and Tori, at the time 15 and 12, respectively, and how that changed their lives.

"Their childhood was torn away. They were forced to grow up faster than any teenager or preteen should have to," Matthew said.

Letters were read from Zeke and Tori.

Read through victim services advocate Adriana Venegas McCormick, Zeke wrote about who his mother was and his last moments with her as she drove him to the bus stop.

"I’ve said little about my mom since she died. It is not that I have wanted to erase my mom, but her absence has been too painful to acknowledge," the letter read. "I have grown up without one person I would have loved to share my life with."

He wrote about the impact it had on his education and the fears he faces now including fears of the dark and being alone outside at night.

"Hers was the shoulder I would cry on, and hers is the wisdom I most want in my life," he wrote. "Without her, I am a different person."

Tori's letter was read by Melchiorre. She wrote about the memories with her mother and how so much was lost when she died.

"My mom made every day something to celebrate. Holidays were always magical," she wrote. "What I also learned at the ripe age of 12 was that my mother was extraordinary. It took her absence to recognize it."

Judge David Gold thanked the two, who did not appear in court in-person or virtually, for writing the letters they did.

Leverett addressed the family Tuesday, apologizing for the pain he caused.

"I would like to say to all of you how truly sorry I am for the pain I have caused your family over the last several years. I can never forgive myself but hopefully, this sentence brings you some amount of justice enclosure. Again I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused you all," he said.

Defense Attorney Claud Chong said the act was one of "impulsive" and "spontaneous" madness adding there is no explanation why the crime was committed.

He said Leverett, who was working at the Fresh Market in Avon at the time of the crime, discovered faith which led him to turn himself into police in 2018.

"[Leverett] is hopeful that the family can begin the process of healing," the defense attorney said.

Leverett has served more than three years in prison already which will be subtracted from the sentence.

