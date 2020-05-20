Simsbury police looking for individual who exposed himself to group of women

The incident was said to have happened at the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in the area of Chubb Insurance and Nod Brook Wildlife Management Area.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Police are asking the public's help in finding a possible suspect who was said to have exposed himself to a group of women on a hiking trail.

Officers responded to Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in the area of Chubb Insurance and Nod Brook Wildlife Management Area on May 18. A complaint was filed against a man who exposed himself to a group of women while they were walking south on the trail towards Avon. The incident happened around 11:30 AM. Police searched the area but could not find the man who fit the description given to the police.

The individual was said to be a white man in his mid-30's to 40's. He had short brown hair, a thin beard, and was wearing glasses. The man was said to be wearing dark-colored pants and a blue flannel shirt.