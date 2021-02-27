Sonora man accused of selling drugs to more than 100 minors for sex acts, sheriff's officials say

David Pacheco, 30, is accused of selling drugs to minors in exchange for sexually explicit videos and photos over Snapchat, according to sheriff's officials.

SONORA, Calif. — A 30-year-old Sonora man is accused of selling drugs to more than 100 juveniles for sex acts and sexually explicit images through Snapchat, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff's officials.

Tuolumne County deputies visited David Pacheco at his home in Crystal falls after receiving a tip of suspicious behavior. Pacheco was on post-release community supervision.

Law enforcement discovered over 14 pounds of marijuana, almost two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated marijuana, marijuana vape pens, tobacco products, alcohol products, and various marijuana-laced snack products, including candy, cereal and fun-sized bags of chips.

Pacheco admitted to deputies made a deal with juveniles who sent him videos of themselves smoking marijuana before setting up an exchange where they would leave money in his mailbox.

Sheriff's officials say Pacheco exchanged drugs with more than 100 minors, ranging from 8th grade to high school. officials also say he engaged in sexual acts with some of them.

Pacheco is booked for possession of a narcotic for sale, selling marijuana to a minor, possession of child pornography and commissioning sexual acts with a minor.

Sheriff's officials ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-694-2900.