Sources: Arrest warrant secured charging Qinxuan Pan with murder

He is accused of murdering Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Pan is not in police custody.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Sources have told FOX61 that an arrest warrant has been secured charging Qinxuan Pan with murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.

Pan was originally sought as a person of interest by New Haven Police and was wanted by the U.S. Marshals. His bond is set at $5 million. He is still not in police custody.

Jiang was shot and killed February 6, in the East Rock neighborhood, near Lawrence and Nicoll Streets, right around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, while he was either in or near his car.

The 26-year-old graduate student, in Yale's School of Environment, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

"We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act that he in fact was targeted," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed. Raymond Clark III later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 44 years in prison.