Sources: North Haven and New Haven Police visit local Arby's in connection with Yale grad student shooting

As police search for the person who killed Kevin Jiang, the investigation has brought detectives outside of New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sources tell FOX61 both the North Haven and New Haven Police have visited the Arby's Restaurant on Route 5 in North Haven multiple times in connection with the investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.

Neither Police Department will comment on this information, citing an ongoing investigation. Arby's also declined comment. Sources also confirmed Police visited the Sims Metal recycling center in North Haven.

New Haven Police believe Jiang was targeted but have not revealed why.

Jiang was shot and killed on February 6 in the Goatville neighborhood, where many Yale students and employees live. He was enrolled at the Yale School of Environment and was part of the class of 2022.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed.

Some of Jiang's family gathered Tuesday afternoon and cried at a memorial set up near the intersection of Lawrence St. and Nicoll St., in the East Rock section of the city.