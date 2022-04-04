Suspect wanted in South Carolina attempted murder case arrested in Middletown

He's being held on $1.25 million bond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A suspect was in a South Carolina attempted murder case was arrested in Middletown in an unrelated narcotics investigation on Thursday.

Middletown officers stopped a vehicle in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. They discovered the driver, Steven Caldwell, 30, of New Britain, had an extraditable arrest warrant out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for felony attempted murder with a handgun as well as other charges.

Police said they also found around 8.2 grams of crack cocaine along with other items of drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell was charged by police in Middletown with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating under suspension, traveling unreasonably fast, and as a fugitive without a warrant.

He was held on total bonds of $1,250,000 when he appeared in court on Friday.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

