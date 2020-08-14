South Windsor Black Live Matters mural vandalized

Police say the mural had white paint thrown on it and had the phrases "blue lives matter" and "!@#$ BLM" written on it.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The Black Live Matter mural in front of the Town Hall was vandalized Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened around 11:45 pm and there was white paint thrown on the mural. The vandals also wrote the phases "blue lives matter" and "!@#$ BLM" written on it. There is surveillance video of the incident as officers attempt to identified the suspects.

The mural has since been sealed over.