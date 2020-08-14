x
South Windsor Black Live Matters mural vandalized

Police say the mural had white paint thrown on it and had the phrases "blue lives matter" and "!@#$ BLM" written on it.
Credit: FOX61

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The Black Live Matter mural in front of the Town Hall was vandalized Wednesday. 

Police say the incident happened around 11:45 pm and there was white paint thrown on the mural. The vandals also wrote the phases "blue lives matter" and "!@#$ BLM" written on it. There is surveillance video of the incident as officers attempt to identified the suspects. 

The mural has since been sealed over. 

An online petition was made to keep the mural in front of the town hall about two months ago. The petition organizers wrote the mural has been the subject of controversy for residents. As if August 13, the petition has over 2,500 signatures. 

