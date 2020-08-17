South Windsor police looking to identify suspect who vandalized Black Live Matter mural with paint

The suspect is accused of throwing white paint over the mural outside town hall and writing over it.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say vandalized a Black Lives Matter painting outside Town Hall.

The incident happened on August 12 around 11:45 p.m. and police said the suspect covered the painting in white paint and wrote phrases like "Blue Lives Matter" and "[expletive] BLM".

The mural had since been sealed over.

Now, police have released photos from that night asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

South Windsor BLM mural vandalism suspect 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

If anyone has any information regarding the male and vehicle, please contact Ofc. Linda Hernando at (860) 644-1551.

An online petition was made to keep the mural in front of the town hall about two months ago. The petition organizers wrote the mural has been the subject of controversy for residents. As of August 17, the petition had nearly 3,000 signatures.