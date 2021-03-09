South Windsor man arrested after exchanging explicit photos with Arizona teen: police

Police said the man had been exchanging explicit photos since November 2020.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man was arrested after police said he met a teenage boy online and exchanged explicit photos.

According to police, 20-year-old Drew McFarland met the 15-year-old from Arizona on the messaging app Discord.

McFarland reportedly used the app to talk to the teen and convince him to exchange explicit photos since November 2020. During the investigation, McFarland admitted to a third party his actions, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for McFarland and South Windsor investigators along with members of the CT Center for Digital Investigations conducted a search warrant at McFarland's home Thursday.

McFarland is charged with risk of injury to a child, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, importing child pornography, illegal possession of child pornography in the 3rd degree, and enticing a minor by computer.

McFarland posted a $100,000 surety bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 22.

