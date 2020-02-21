South Windsor PD: Hartford man charged after recording women in changing room

Mendez was first arrested on January 26th after a reported attempt to record a juvenile at Plato's Closet

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Hartford man turned himself in Friday after police said they found a video on his phone of women in changing rooms at the South Windsor Plato's Closet.

Epifanio Mendez was first arrested on January 26th when police were called to the store on a report that Mendez attempted to film a young girl. The mother who reported the incident said that Mendez was trying to record her daughter in the changing room.

When police arrived, they had found Mendez in the parking lot and seized his camera.

He was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Child and Voyeurism with Malice. Mendez made bond and was expected back at court on February 19th.

On Friday, police said Mendez turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police said while they analyzed his phone, they found a 45-second video of a second victim (an adult woman) from January 26th. The video also reportedly showed a recording of the victim from an adjacent changing room at the store while she was trying on clothing.