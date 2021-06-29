South Windsor K-9 officer Mason saves the day

Police said without Mason found the suspect in the woods unresponsive

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn — It’s not every day when a dog plays the role as a hero.

A South Windsor police department canine officer helped catch two men who are accused of attempting to steal from a local auto shop.

According to a police report, Joseph Fazzino, and Michael Palmer were attempting to steal sheet metal from a recycling bin from Cusson Automotive when they took off into the woods shortly after police arrived at the scene.

The two men ran off into the woods behind the shop, and Mason and Officer Cosenza caught up to one one of the suspects who was unresponsive and needed medical attention when they found him. If they didn’t find him in time it’s likely he would have died according to a police report. The other suspect was caught by SWPD.

Both men were given misdemeanor summons for Larceny in the 6th degree. They are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday July 14.

