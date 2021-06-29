South Windsor man accused of defrauding grandparents of over $650K

The suspect was arrested by South Windsor police in February in connection with several burglaries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A South Windsor man has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $650,000 from his grandparents.

According to federal investigators, 32-year-old Douglas Senerth allegedly stole from his grandparents by telling them he was a college student and convinced them to send about $419,000 to pay for college tuition and other expenses.

Federal investigators added that Senerth allegedly also convinced his grandparents to give him $260,000 claiming he would invest their money into an investment fund run by one of his professors that did not exist.

In total, Senerth is accused of stealing about $679,000 from his grandmother and late grandfather.

Federal investigators also said Senerth would allegedly create fraudulent transcripts, letters, and email accounts as a way to continue his fraud.

Senerth pled not guilty to his charges of wire fraud. If he is found guilty he could face up to 20 years on each count.

In February, Senerth was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in South Windsor.

The Justice Department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

