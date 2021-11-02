South Windsor man arrested in connection with 6 burglary attempts

All the burglaries happened in proximity to the suspect's home

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man is facing several charges in connection to six attempted or completed home burglaries over the last year.

Police said 31-year-old Douglas Senerth was linked to the burglaries via DNA evidence left at the scene of one of the burglaries.

All of the burglaries, from November 2019 to September 2020, police said were in close proximity to Senerth's home.

Police said investigators had used home surveillance systems to see Sneerth at the scene of many of the burglaries.

Senerth was found in Vernon and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with six counts of Burglary 1st, Larceny 5th and 6th, and Criminal Attempt at Largency 6th.