South Windsor man charged after bringing illegal guns/ammo to work

The investigation began with a domestic violence incident.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man has been for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammo on Saturday following a domestic violence investigation.

Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, was the suspect charged.

Police said on Saturday, October 22 at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to the Marriott hotel at 200 Columbus Blvd. to assist South Windsor police with a domestic investigation in their town.

During the investigation, it was revealed the suspect was in possession of an unregistered firearm which he brought to work with him. The suspect was cooperative and signed a voluntary rights waiver and spoke with VCU detectives.

From the investigation, police recovered an un-serialized pistol ("ghost gun") with three loaded magazines and an AK-47 assault rifle with two loaded high-capacity magazines. South Windsor Police charged him with breach of peace for the domestic incident.

