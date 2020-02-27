South Windsor PD search for attempted armed robbery suspect

The attempted robbery happened at the Valero Gas Station on Sullivan Avenue

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor police are searching for a suspect they said attempted to rob a gas station Wednesday evening.

Police said the attempted armed robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station at 180 Sullivan Avenue.

According to police, a suspect entered the story wearing an orange ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. At the time, the clerk was not at the counter, and police said the suspect went behind the counter to try and open the register.

When the clerk returned, the suspect reportedly drew a silver gun before running out the door without taking anything.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black, four-door sedan, heading eastbound on Rye Street.