South Windsor Police investigates shooting

Police say a gunshot victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are currently investigating a shooting Sunday night in South Windsor.

Officials told FOX61 the shooting took place on Route 5's intersection near Strong Road just before 6 pm. A gunshot victim was found in East Windsor and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a vehicle involved in the shooting that is believed to be a dark-colored four-door sedan with New York license plates.

Police confirm there is no immediate threat to the public.

Route 5 and Strong Road will be closed for several hours while the investigation remains active. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.