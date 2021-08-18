South Windsor police seek suspect for questioning regarding sexual assault of a juvenile

Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his early 20's to mid-30s and about 5'11". Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 860-644-2551.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect wanted for questioning regarding the sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to police, the suspect was seen walking into the Target on 125 Buckland Hills Drive around 6 p.m. on August 6.

Police said the man was seen "aimlessly" walking through aisles and allegedly appeared as though he was recording women in the store while "sexually gratifying himself."

Police added the suspect allegedly went up to a 17-year-old girl and was seen "gratifying himself" and then walked into another aisle where he groped the victim from behind.

The suspect left the store after being confronted by the victim, police said.

Police said described the suspect as a white man in his early 20's to mid-30s and about 5'11".

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.

