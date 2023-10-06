Southbury nurse indicted after allegedly replacing anxiety medication with saline

The now-suspended nurse allegedly replaced five vials of Lorazepam solution that he knew would be used for patients with saline.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A registered nurse has pleaded not guilty after being federally indicted Friday with tampering with anxiety medication vials, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced.

Sean Falzarano, 37, of Southbury, was indicted with five counts of tampering with a consumer product.

The product in question was Lorazepam, a medication used to quickly treat anxiety, such as before surgery.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Falzarano allegedly took five vials containing 2mg/ml of Lorazepam that he knew would be used for patients, replaced the solution with saline, and returned them to be used in medical procedures, according to the indictment.

The indictment was returned Tuesday and Falzarano pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday. He was released on a $50,000 bond pending trial. His nursing license is suspended at this time.

Each tampering charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years. If Falzarano is found guilty on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 50 years.

