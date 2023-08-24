Argument over an online Taco Bell order leads to chase in the parking lot before weapons arrests: Southington police

Police were called to the Taco Bell on Queen St. just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a "verbal argument between staff and customers."

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Two men were arrested at the Taco Bell in Southington on Wednesday evening after one of them pulled a knife on employees during an argument about an online order.

Police were called to the Taco Bell on Queen St. just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a "verbal argument between staff and customers."

Jonathan Jenkins, 21, whose last known address was in Southington, was at the drive-thru arguing with employees regarding an online food order, according to police.

Jenkins pulled the vehicle around to the main entrance and parked, where two employees came out to speak with him. That's when Jenkins got out of the vehicle and came toward the employees with an open pocket knife in his hand, police said.

As both employees ran off in different directions, Jenkins chased after one of them around the side of the building, police said. Jenkins then went back to the vehicle and tried to drive off, but couldn't after driving over an island curb in the parking lot and popping a tire, police said.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without a license, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and threatening. He was held on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

During the court session, FOX61 learned that Jenkins has seven open cases involving threatening, assault and larceny. Judge Maureen Keegan said she's "concerned about the escalation."

Police said a passenger in the vehicle - identified as Clifford Schwartz, 18, of Southington - had a brass knuckle and knife combo on him. He was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

There were initial reports that a Taco Bell employee had a gun, but those claims were found to be false, police said.

Two Taco Bell employees are off the job pending further investigation due to their involvement in the incident, the store's General Manager told FOX61.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.