Police seize $90,000 worth of stolen high-end power tools in Southington home

Police say the suspect was aware that the items were stolen and had been arrested before for being a "Fence," or the middle man between buyer and thieves.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Police Department seized over $90,000 worth of high-end power tools after searching a home.

Police say they first received a complaint saying 40-year-old Southington resident Franciso Martorell was selling high-end power tools.

Martorell has been investigated by police for selling power tools including in February 2020, when he was arrested for being a "Fence" in a commercial burglary ring; the person who acts as a middle man between thieves and a buyer.

An investigation by police found that Martorell corresponded with Boosters and talked about items he wanted to be stolen. Police said he would then post the stolen items on his Facebook Marketplace and/or his offerup.com page for sale.

A warrant was secured by police and Martorell's home was searched, finding 349 items.

Police say Home Depot employees confirmed that the items seized by officers were sold in their stores and provided video surveillance of thefts. A total of $93,104.86 of Home Depot merchandise was seized by police at Martorell's home.

"The investigation concluded Martorell was aware that he was in possession of stolen property," said Southington police.

Martorell turned himself over to police on July 22 and was charged with larceny in the first degree. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 5.

