Southington car burglaries lead to police chase, crashes: Police

The suspect is accused of burglarizing several vehicles at two Southington businesses and starting a police chase.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Hartford man is accused of burglarizing cars in store parking lots, crashing a U-Haul truck during a police chase, and trying to flee on a stolen bicycle in Southington over the weekend.

Southington police were called to the parking lot of Blackstone Irish Pub on 1678 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a smashed car window. A witness called police saying they saw a male get into a U-Haul truck and leave the area. Arriving offices found at least four cars that were broken into.

An officer discovered the U-Haul truck parked behind TOPS Supermarket on 887 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. They also saw Jimmie Collins, 56, of Hartford, leaning through a smashed window of a car parked near the U-Haul.

Collins noticed the officer and sped away in the U-Haul while ignoring the officer's commands to stop, police said.

As officers spotted the U-Haul on Meriden Ave., the U-Haul drove head-on toward a police cruiser. The officer was able to avoid the "intentional" collision and a pursuit ensued, police said.

Collins then crashed into two vehicles, one on Meriden Ave. and the other at N. Main St. before leaving the U-Haul behind on Queen St.

Witnesses told police Collins ran off toward Lazy Lane, and police later found him riding a stolen bike toward Queen St.

Collins took out a screwdriver to threaten officers, police said.

Police then apprehended Collins in the parking lot of Southington Auto Wash, where an officer deployed a Taser and took Collins into custody.

In addition to the screwdriver, police seized a knife, crack cocaine and items stolen during the Tops burglary from Collins. While in custody, police said Collins was found to be under the influence.

Investigators searched the U-Haul, later determined to be stolen, and found another screwdriver, burglary tools, drugs, and other items stolen from the vehicle burglaries.

Collins faces a slew of criminal mischief, burglary and larceny charges for the vehicle thefts at Blackstone Pub and Tops Supermarket. He is also facing evading responsibility charges for the two car crashes on Meriden Ave. and N. Main St.

Police said Collins has an "extensive" history of being involved in similar incidents.

Collins is being held on a total of $400,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.