Southington man arrested in connection with Capitol shooting incident

Floyd Gollnick was arrested earlier in the year in connection to a shooting spree in Southington and Bristol.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect who was previously arrested in connection with a shooting spree that happened in Southington and Bristol has now been charged for allegedly shooting the Connecticut State Capitol.

Floyd Gollnick, 74-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation that began in June. Police said the investigation determined that Gollnick fired multiple times into the capital building from his car on Capital Avenue.

Gollnick is also accused of firing dozens of shots at seven different locations around Southington – including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - just days before the shooting at the Capitol.

No one was struck by his gunfire but several buildings were left with bullet holes, including the capital building.

Police said Gollnick will remain in the custody of the Department of Correction and was scheduled to appear in court on August 24. He has been additionally charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

It is still unclear what caused the alleged shooting spree.

