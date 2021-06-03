Southington man charged in connection with multiple shootings across the state

Gollnick was held on a $750,000 bind and was turned over to the Department of Corrections. He will appear in New Britain court on July 15.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — A 74-year-old Southington man was formally charged Thursday following a weekend shooting spree that spanned multiple towns.

Floyd Douglas Gollnick was arraigned from a local hospital for multiple shooting incidents that happened in Southington on May 30.

He was charged with criminal attempt/ assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal mischief in the first degree. These charges are in connection with the bullet holes found at 376 North Star Drive.

For the bullet holes found at 70 Meriden Avenue, he was charged with unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm, criminal mischief 1st degree, interfering with an officer, and engaging in a pursuit.

Police also believe Gollnick was connected with other incidents of shootings across the state, with one at the State Capitol that left three bullet holes in the building.

Police said additional charges in relation to the other shooting incidents are anticipated.

Gollnick was held on a $750,000 bind and was turned over to the Department of Corrections. He will appear in New Britain court on July 15.

