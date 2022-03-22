Southington man charged in 'ghost gun' case; weapons seized

Police said AR-15, handguns, ammunition and drugs were confiscated.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was arrested Monday and arrested on multiple weapons charges in connection to an investigation into ghost guns.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested Bryan Joyce, 36, of Southington after an investigation into the sale and distribution of so-called “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and that are often purchased without a background check.

Police said they had search warrants for locations in Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcott.

Authorities said they seized multiple illegally sold and possessed firearms including AR-15 variant rifles and handguns, high capacity magazines and ammunition. In addition, police said they confiscated narcotics and other contraband.

Further arrests are anticipated according to officials.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, The Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, assisted by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, Southwest and North Central Offices, Bridgeport Police, Shelton Police Department, Orange Police, Waterbury Police, Hartford Police, and the ATF.

