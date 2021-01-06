Southington man faces more charges in alleged shooting spree

Floyd Gollnick is accused of firing dozens of shots at multiple locations, including the State Capitol, during a shooting spree that spanned several towns.

The Southington man who is believed to be behind an alleged shooting spree that covered several towns including the State Capitol earlier this year is now facing additional charges

Floyd Gollnick, 74, is accused of firing dozens of shots at seven different locations around Southington and at the Capitol building. On Tuesday, he was charged in connection with the May 30 shootings at 2344 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, 750 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, 156 School Street, 216 Flanders Road and 828 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in the Town of Southington.

Gollnick’s charges included:

Criminal Mischief 1st degree (5 counts)

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm (4 counts)

Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (3 counts)

Criminal Use of a Firearm (5 counts)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault 1st degree (2 counts)

Gollnick was held on a $500,000 bond. He had previously been charged with the incidents at two other locations.

Police also believe Gollnick was connected with other incidents of shootings in Cromwell and Bristol, with one at the State Capitol that left three bullet holes in the building. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Gollnick was taken into custody after a pursuit that ended on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown. He was hospitalized after being taken into custody.

It is still unclear what caused the alleged shooting spree.

Below is a map of the shootings believed to be connected with Gollnick.

