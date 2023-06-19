Southington man steals tip jar, threatens employees with razor blade: Police

Jonathan Leveille, 38, of Southington was separately charged for the two incidents.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was arrested after allegedly robbing two eateries and threatening employees with a razor blade, police said.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to Zheng's Chinese Restaurant and South Town Apizza after receiving calls of a man who stole a tip jar from Zheng Chinese Restaurant before going to South Town Apizza, where he threatened police with a razor blade and demanded money from the cash register.

Jonathan Leveille, 38, of Southington was separately charged for the two incidents. He was charged with larceny in the sixth degree for Zheng's Chinese Restaurant. For South Town Apizza, he was charged with robbery in the first degree, and larceny in the sixth degree. Leveille was also charged with failure to insure private motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

At Zheng's Pizza Restaurant, witnesses reported that at around 7:20 p.m., Leveille went to the restaurant, asked for a menu, and returned to his car. Around 20 minutes later, Leveille returned and muttered something, grabbed the tip drawer, which had about $15 inside it, and rushed out.

At South Town Apizza, witnesses said that Leveille came inside the store, presented a "dark-colored box-cutting razor blade," and told an employee to give him money. The employee took $20 from the register and gave it to him. Leveille took the money and ran out of the store.

Witnesses provided a description and photos of the suspect car. The suspect was found shortly after at his home on Mill St. Leveille was arrested and taken to Southington Police Department. He is being held on a combined $155,000 bond, scheduled to appear in the New Britain Court on Tuesday.

