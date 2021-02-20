Southington PD: Hartford man arrested, charged in sexual assault investigation

While being processed at the police department the suspect became 'uncooperative', resulting in an officer getting injured

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing multiple charges following a sexual assault at a Southington home.

Police said they were called to a home Friday night on the report of a "problem with a guest in the house".

According to police, 28-year-old Anthony Williams of Hartford was invited to the house by the victim but when he had arrived, he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and struggling to maintain his balance.

Through an investigation, police had learned that Williams sexually assaulted the victim as well as put his hands around their throat, restricting airflow.

Williams was placed under arrest and taken into custody initially without incident. However, police said that during processing, an officer was injured as Williams became increasingly uncooperative and refused to comply with officers' instructions.

Williams has been charged with sexual assault in the 1st degree, strangulation in the 2nd degree, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.