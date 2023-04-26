Southington police investigate 11 'smash-and-grab' vehicle thefts

The side windows were smashed and items were stolen from 11 cars, even from the nine or so vehicles that were locked, police said.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — About a dozen vehicles were damaged in a "smash-and-grab" type burglary in the northwest and central parts of Southington overnight Wednesday, according to police.

The side windows were smashed and items were stolen from 11 cars, even from the nine or so vehicles that were locked, police said.

In total, around $600 in cash, a wallet and a purse were stolen from the vehicles, police said.

Released home surveillance footage reveals two people using a glass-breaking tool to smash into two cars parked in a driveway. They then crawl inside to search the cars.

Police believe there are three to four people responsible for the smash-and-grab burglaries.

Local police have also been investigating smash-and-grabs this week in Rocky Hill, South Windsor and Wethersfield.

Police remind drivers to park in a well-lit area, if possible, and to lock the doors. Avoid keeping anything visible in the vehicle, from tech to an empty bag; seeing something inside is enough to catch a suspect's eye, according to police.

Anyone with information on the smash-and-grabs in Southington is asked to contact autotheft@southingtonpolice.org or call Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Give the dispatcher as much information as possible without compromising safety, including the address, suspect description, and the direction the suspect(s) are going and in what kind of vehicle.

