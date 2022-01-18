Teens arrested after allegedly stealing from Southington liquor store, crashing car into house

There were no injuries and structural damage to the home reported.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Two Waterbury teenagers were arrested Monday for allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a Southington mobile home after fleeing from a suspected theft at a liquor store, police said.

Southington police received a call around 12 p.m. Monday of two people reportedly shoplifting from Queen Street Liquors, stealing several bottles of alcohol.

The pair were said to have fled from the store in a vehicle, driving fast down Aircraft Road after seeing police respond to the shoplifting report.

Police said the vehicle struck two cars before crashing into the stairs of a mobile home on Hemlock Road. The two then fled on foot to a nearby BJ’s Wholesale Club, where police were to locate them and take them into custody.

There were no injuries and structural damage to the home reported.

The 16-year-old driver, from Waterbury, was charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and interfering with an officer. He was also issued misdemeanor summons for reckless driving, failure to drive in a proper lane, driving with a license and evading responsibility.

The other suspect, a 16-year-old male also from Waterbury, was charged with two counts of larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and interfering with an officer.

They were both processed and turned over to the custody of their parents.

